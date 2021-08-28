Customs personnel seize arms at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan Customs officials recovered weapons from a loaded truck at Torkham border and arrested the driver, an official said on Friday.

Pakistan Customs official Shahid Akbar told The News that a Pakistan-bounded trailer truck (3145) was stopped at Torkham border as it entered from Afghanistan side.

He said the truck was loaded with soap stone but during search, they recovered seven imported pistols, 23 magazines, two M4 automatic guns, binoculars and other gun parts from the truck’s hidden cavities. The truck driver identified as Hazrat Bilal was also arrested.