Islamabad: Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army, paid a maiden visit to the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Friday.

New initiatives, high-impact R&D projects and future plans of NUST came under discussion during the meeting. Afterwards, he attended a briefing on the functioning and accelerated transdisciplinary growth of NUST.