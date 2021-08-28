15,402 special persons given govt, private jobs in Punjab

Lahore: The Punjab Social Welfare Department has started free vocational training of special persons in its vocational training institutes. Admission fee, tuition fee and hostel fee for special persons have been abolished.

Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that 15,402 special persons were given jobs, out of them 7,453 were recruited in government departments and another 7,949 were provided jobs in private companies.

During a press conference at DGPR on the completion of three years of the present Punjab government, he said that almost 100 per cent increase in development budget of the Social Welfare Department was a gift of the chief minister to the people which would enable the department to complete various welfare schemes.

He told the media that in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, the institution ‘Nasheman’ was set up for free technical training of special persons. Approval has been given to set up centres for special persons at a cost of Rs160 million in DG Khan and Multan too, he said.