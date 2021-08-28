Governor Chaudhry Sarwar confers Governor Awards on 29 personalities

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has conferred "Governor Awards" upon 29 personalities, including eminent social activist Faisal Edhi and Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, for their outstanding services in various fields.

During a ceremony at Governor’s House on Friday, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar gave away Governor Awards to Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation, Justice (retired) Nasira Javaid Iqbal for services for provision of timely justice, social activist Kiran Aleem Khan, Entrepreneur Shehla Javaid Akram for supporting women in the business sector, Vice-Chairman of One Vision, Four Goals Imran Saleemi, Musarrat Misbah for rehabilitation of acid victims, Darman Ashraf for services during coronavirus pandemic and Deeba Shahnawaz Akhtar of Rescue 1122, Lady Golf PGF Chairperson Asma Afzal Shami, Pasban Welfare Centre former Chairperson, Mrs Shamshad Shahnawaz in recognition of their social services.

Governor Awards were given to Faiza Khurram for services in the health sector and Mohsin Mukhtar for services in the education sector. Prof Balqis Sabir, Prof Marham Malik, Punjab Girls Guide’s Salma Sajid for training women, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Khawaja, Nighat Shakir, Dr Aneesa Fatima and Dr Adnan Gilani for outstanding services in the health sector.

Superior University Rector Dr Sumaira Rehman, Dr Waleed Shafqat, Maheen Shahid, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Muhammad Yasin Khan, Nadra Umer, Shoaib Naeem, Sadia Khan and Mrs Sabahat Rafique were also honoured with Governor Awards.

Mrs Perveen Sarwar was also present.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that those who served humanity were always remembered in history, adding that all those who had been given authority and position by Allah Almighty should do justice with the responsibility given to them. He said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his/her role in the development and stability of the country.