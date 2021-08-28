Ministries and divisions: PM’s Office seeks details of all MoUs signed

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed all the ministries and divisions to submit with the PM's Office within three weeks details of all MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) signed with foreign countries so far.

The Prime Minister's Office sought the details of all MoUs signed with the foreign countries under Rules of 18(1)(h) of the Rules of Business, 1973. The prime minister wants to know from the ministries and divisions how many MoUs have been translated into formal agreements and their impact on the country’s economy.

According to the official documents available with The News, the details that were required by the PM's Office entail name of ministry or division, country with whom the MoU was signed, name of foreign agency signatory to the MoU and Pakistan counterpart signatory to the MoU, date of signing and date of expiry, area of cooperation and an updated progress status on each area of cooperation.

It may be mentioned the government signed in 2019 high profile MoUs with Saudi Arabia for huge investment for a refinery and a petrochemical plant to be set up at Gwadar. During the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan in February 2019, Saudi Arabia had signed the MoUs of $20 billion in various sectors of the economy and from this amount, announced to invest $10 billion in the refinery and petrochemical complex at Gwadar. However, since 2019, there is no mentionable progress from Aramco as to when and where the deep conversion refinery with capacity to refine 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil will be set up. Aramco conducted a feasibility report according to which it found that setting up the refinery at Gwadar was not feasible. However, it can be established at Hub, Balochistan, or near Karachi, saying in the next five years, another refinery with capacity to refine over 200,000 barrels per day was imminent. After the last visit of the prime minister of Pakistan to the KSA, no word had been conveyed to the Petroleum Division about any development on the refinery.

However, according to the Board of Investment (BoI) sources, in the last 23 years almost over 10,000 MoUs were signed, out of which almost 2 per cent were translated into agreements. It is a bitter reality that in the past, successive governments had signed numerous MoUs but because of absence of required follow-ups at the ministry levels, over 98 per cent MoUs expired with no dividends.