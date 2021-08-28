ISLAMABAD: Launching highly ambitious short, medium and long-term plans for achieving higher and sustained growth, Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that the government was ready to sign the Charter of Economy if the opposition parties decided to move ahead.

The minister also said that the government did not have any intention to come out of the IMF programme as talks were expected to be held with the Fund by end of September while he would be visiting Washington in October this year to hold a face-to-face meeting.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked me to talk with the opposition if they are ready for moving ahead. The Charter of Economy should be done if the opposition parties decide to move ahead,” Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said while launching the future roadmap on the economic front in a news conference devised by the high-profile Economic Advisory Council (EAC) here on Friday.

Flanked by different federal ministers and renowned business tycoons including Mohammad Ali Tabba, Arif Habib, former governor SBP and financial expert Saleem Raza and Dr Ishrat Hussain on the occasion, Tarin said the plans were devised in the past as well but he did not know why it could not get implemented during the first three years of PTI rule.

When this scribe asked about the government’s intention to come out of the IMF programme, the minister replied that he had held cordial talks with the IMF’s high-ups last night and the government did not have any intention to come out of the IMF programme.

The minister said the Finance Ministry’s Economic Reform Unit (ERU) would coordinate to ensure implementation of this plan devised by EAC. He said every minister would stand up in front of the PM to share implementation status every month on this devised plan.

He said he knew that the government had only two-year tenure but they placed it as a vision of the government that would continue to be implemented in future. Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, who supervised preparation of inclusive and sustained growth, said that Pakistan’s growth trajectory had witnessed a boom-and-bust cycle as whenever it achieved higher growth in the range of 6 to 7 percent, it could not sustain it for long and plunged into low growth after surfacing of balance of payment crisis.

He said that there was a need to learn from the past mistakes as the GDP growth could become elitist but the EAC had devised a model of shared growth as inclusive and sustained growth could provide a solution. He said that Pakistan witnessed boom and bust cycles because of its production constraints, so it would have to rely upon imports to fuel higher growth that ultimately resulted in the emergence of Balance of Payment (BoP) crisis. Then Pakistan would have gone back to the IMF program and its debt burden continued to mount.

He said that now the EAC had devised a future roadmap after identifying that there was a missing link in the devolution process as Local Governments (LGs) were not strengthened. He said that the investment-to-GDP ratio stood at 15 percent that needs to be jacked up to 30 percent. On a short term basis, the investment-to-GDP ratio should be increased to 20 percent. India and Bangladesh, he said, remained able to increase investment-to-GDP ratio to the level of 30 percent. He said agricultural productivity would have to be improved as wheat production stood at 29 maunds per acre while progressive farmers were achieving 50 maunds on per acre basis.

There are 14 sub-groups of EAC and the objective of this exercise was to accelerate the growth rate from 3 to 6 percent in the next three years, maintain sustained growth rate over medium and long term without creating pressures on balance of payments, keep inflationary expectations subdued, generate employment opportunities and reduce poverty by strengthening the social safety nets.

The drivers of growth are envisaged through raising investment rates, securing productivity gains and applying technologies for efficient allocation of resources and enhancing productive capacity. The sectors for driving inclusive and sustained growth included agriculture, especially focusing on small farmers, micro enterprises, SMEs, construction, tourism and digitization and value addition in exports and diversification.

The government aims to contain inflation at acceptable levels, increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 1.5 to 2 percent annually, attain target of $30 billion exports by 2023/24 and keep up the momentum in remittances, bring coherence, consistency and coordination between the federal, provincial and the private sector, rationalise energy prices and eliminate the circular debt problem, provide basic public goods and services to common citizens, focus on devising instruments and strategy for bottom up drivers as opposed to trickle down effects and monitor and ensure that public expenditure crowds in private investment and achieves social objectives cost effectively.

For the short-term agenda, the EAC makes a 13- point plan including devolving administrative, legal powers and financial resources to local governments, raising investment-to-GDP ratio by 20 percent through higher allocation for public sector investments, and increasing productivity of small and medium farmers. A 16 percent increase in average yield of wheat would make the country self-sufficient and reduce food inflation. There is a need to give special focus on IT, address high cost of doing business especially for exporters, broaden the FBR’s tax net and enhance tax-to-GDP ratio by at least 1 percent per year, revamp State Owned Enterprises (SOEs), diversify exports, move towards high value addition of exports, promote growth in remittances, expand technical and vocational training, implement the Circular Debt Management Plan and use Ehsaas database to make subsidies efficient by targeted interventions for food and electricity amongst others.

The EAC makes 15-point agenda for medium and long term plan for overhauling the country’s economy, including provincial governments, to give priority to achieve universal access to quality education, focus on human development, complete CPEC projects, utilization of Special Technology Zones, IT Parks, Incubation Centers that complement CPEC investments, implement renewable energy policy, minimize government interventions, expand scope of Ehsaas program, decrease GST rate to single digit, capture 1 percent import market of China by 2030, encourage private sector, careful planning and investment in housing and others.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar said that the Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector had achieved 15 percent growth in the last fiscal year 2020-21. He hoped that the finalized GDP growth figure would touch 4.5 percent against provisional growth figures of 4 percent. He said the government would provide more tax incentives and provide credit to the private sector to promote industrialization in the country. He termed Karachi as the engine of growth and said the government had decided to establish industrial parks having areas of 1,500 acres. He said that raw material indigenization would be focused to promote Made in Pakistan.

Renowned business tycoon Mohammad Ali Tabba said on the occasion that the country had experienced ups and downs in the last 10 to 15 years and now it was hoped that focus would be on industry and exports to achieve growth on a sustained basis.

He said it was hoped that exports would be increased to $40 to $50 billion over three-year period. The GDP growth, he said, should be achieved in the range of 6 to 8 percent. He said the government had identified 10 non-traditional sectors for promoting exports of $1 billion from each product. He said the trend of getting loans from the World Bank should be ended for construction of any road as domestic revenues and foreign exchange could be generated by ourselves to run the country.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Federal Minister for Agriculture Syed Fakhar Imam, businessman Arif Habib, former Governor SBP Saleem Raza also spoke on the occasion.