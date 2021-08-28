War-displaced Afghan families need funds to return home

KABUL: Thousands of families who came to Kabul to escape the recent fighting in the provinces are requesting financial support in order to return to their homes.

The families are living in squalid conditions in Kabul and say that they want to return but do not have enough money to pay transport costs. “We want to return to our homes but we cannot afford it. We also cannot stay here anymore because we do not have money to buy food,” said Fahima, a displaced woman. Speaking to the media, the families ask the Taliban and humanitarian organizations to support them so they may return to their respective provinces. Sher Mohammad, who fled to Kabul with his family of eight from Baghlan, said that in the past humanitarian organizations were providing support, but now that the Taliban has taken control there is no such support.

“It has been one month that we are living in Kabul. Prior to the Taliban’s rule we were receiving aid, but for two weeks we have not had water or food. We want the Taliban to support us,” Sher Mohammad said.

“Our house was smashed with a mortar in Pul-e-Khumri and was destroyed. We are living here with our children in the open air. We want the Taliban to once visit us,” said Bibi Hawa, a displaced woman. Some displaced women have lost their husbands in the fighting and now they must care for big families. Rahima, a displaced woman from Kunduz, says she must care for an eleven-member family as her husband was killed in the fighting and their house was destroyed.

“The war took my husband and home. I am forced to live with my children in a tent in Kabul without anything. We also do not have a place to live in our province,” she said. Humanitarian organizations have said that due to the political situation they cannot provide support to many displaced families. The displaced families also criticized the former government for not fulling its commitments to support them.