NAB recovered Rs 822 bn since its inception: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB has recovered Rs 822 billion directly and indirectly since its inception.

“The NAB is committed to a corruption-free Pakistan as NAB officers are considering eradication of corruption from Pakistan as their national duty,” he said in a statement on Friday. He said the NAB was set up to eradicate corruption and recover money from the corrupt elements. “Since its inception, the NAB has directly and indirectly deposited Rs 822 billion while the conviction rate in NAB cases is 66 per cent which is an excellent performance compared to other anti-corruption organisations,” he said.

He directed NAB officers to double their efforts to bring the corrupt to justice and collect money from them and deposit it in the national treasury so that the country can move on the path to prosperity. He said the NAB has set up a system of Joint Investigation Team consisting of two investigation officers, a legal consultant, a financial expert and a forensic expert under the supervision of an additional director.