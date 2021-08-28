Raja Pervaiz to head PPP in Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf new Central Punjab president.

The notification is likely to be issued within the next few days. “I am thankful to my leadership who reposed confidence in me and I will perform according to the expectations of my leadership,” said Pervez Ashraf.

He said he was a party worker and the party had always trusted him and he would make efforts to revive the party in Punjab. He said he would visit each and every corner of central Punjab and activate all party workers.