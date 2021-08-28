World leaders must avoid imposing conditions on Taliban: Fazl

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman Friday asked the world leaders to support the Taliban instead of imposing their conditions for establishing their (Western) desired government in Afghanistan, which would create problems in the region

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said the JUI-F warmly welcomed the victories of the Islamist Emirates in Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban can form their government independently and making efforts to form a broad-based government.

“The 20-year policies of the West and bloodshed proved futile and they have failed. The West should confess their blunders and back Taliban in Afghanistan to form a broad-based government.” He said a peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan. He criticized Pakistan’s foreign policies, saying that it has failed on all fronts and Imran Khan has no knowledge about the current Afghan situation. “Imran Khan is not running the government but the establishment is running the country. The establishment decides foreign policies, not the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is a noble person but not the authority to decide foreign affairs.” He said that the illegitimate and bogus government has failed to deliver in the last three years of its rule and made the life of a common man highly vulnerable.

“Imran Khan has presented fake statistics in his three-year performance and people are committing suicide, crying for relief but there is no sign of relief for them. The masses’ standard of living is declining after uncontrolled waves of price-hike and inflation,” he said.

Talking to journalists here at Jamia Qasimul Aloom, the PDM Chief vehemently condemned the sacking of thousands of employees from their departments on the Supreme Court order. “The government has no sympathies for the sacked employees as it did not file even a single appeal in the court of law against the SC verdict and large numbers of dismissal of employees,” he added.

“The SC verdict has started an endless debate about the superiority of institutions in the country. After the repeal of an act of Parliament by the SC, it is not clear whether the judiciary or the Parliament is superior. The SC is taking suo motu on all matters except the corruption of the government and illegitimacy of the 2018 polls. The entire nation protested against 2018 rigged polls but the SC did not take up the matter in suo motu,” he maintained.

He said the buying capacity of a common man has lowered in the country. “The government has presented fake statistics on economic growth which is on decline day by day. Unemployment is touching the highest level of history and the jobless generation is escalating in the country. Price-hike of medicines has crushed the poor.” Under this situation, he said, it is a national obligation to ousting the present regime.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the PDM heads is scheduled in Karachi on Saturday while a public meeting is due on Sunday. The PDM has decided to release a white paper on the three-year performance of the government. Maulana said Nawaz Sharif would join the PDM meeting through a video link.He strongly condemned Lahore harassment incidents which, he said, were the result of bad governance, and happened because the government was promoting nudity and liberal culture.

To a query, he said he would not comment on the reasons behind the PPP’s quitting the nine-party alliance or PPP’s decision to review the quitting decision.