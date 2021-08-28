Biden vows retribution for deadly Kabul attack

ISLAMABAD: The US President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to make terrorists pay, as the death toll of suicide blasts at Kabul airport rose to 110.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said during an evening news conference. “I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command.”

According to international media reports, the president said that he believes the US knows who the attackers are and that the military will “get them, wherever they are.” Biden said he told his commanders he would grant additional forces if needed to respond to the latest attacks, while acknowledging there might be more to come. But for the time being, he said military leaders had agreed to stick to the mission as designed.

“I’ve also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities,” the president said. “We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and a moment of our choosing. Here’s what you need to know. These ISIS terrorists will not win.”

The president appeared emotional as he talked about the fallen troops. Biden spoke slowly, often looking down, as he talked about losing his son Beau, who served in Iraq. After Beau Biden came home from overseas, he died from an aggressive brain cancer in 2015.

Biden called the service members heroes — people who are “part of the bravest, most capable and the most selfless military on the face of the Earth.” The president led a moment of silence for the troops he called the “spine of America”.

“We have some sense, like many of you do, what the families of these brave heroes are feeling today,” Biden said. “You get this feeling like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There’s no way out. My heart aches for you, and I know this. We have a continuing obligation, a sacred obligation to all of you, families of those heroes.”

The president went on to say the US would complete its mission to get “as many people out” as possible while meeting the tight Aug 31 deadline. When pressed on what he would say to Afghan allies who may not get out in time, he replied: “We’re going to continue to try to get them out. It matters.”

“We will not be deterred by terrorists,” Biden said. “We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation.”

Later, when White House press secretary Jen Psaki was pressed on whether the attacks would affect how many people can leave Afghanistan in the remaining days, she said that “it’s a good question.“

“I would note that more than 7,000 people were evacuated over the last 12 hours. Those include members from coalition partners, and we are working now — and this is one of the pieces the president’s been focused on is getting as many people out and onto these plans as possible, even as we‘re working to address these security threats on the ground,“ Psaki said.

“But, I don‘t want to give you a prediction, because our US military is incredible, and they are working even while they are facing security threats to continue evacuation mission.”

The Thursday attacks also wounded at least 18 troops, said Capt. Bill Urban, a CENTCOM spokesperson, in the area outside of Kabul’s airport where thousands of people have gathered amid a massive evacuation effort. Videos from the scene showed dozens of bodies splayed outside of the airport, and the reported death toll continues to rise.

International media reported that evacuation has resumed at Kabul Airport. A number of planes were seen taking off. The number of people around the airport has grown dramatically since Thursday. Thousands of people were seen scrambling up against a wall there desperate to get on the few remaining planes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Friday said that the Chaman and Torkham borders are open and Pakistan is issuing 21-day transit visas to people coming from Afghanistan.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the particulars of people coming to Pakistan through these borders are being recorded, adding that Pakistan is ready to issue visas to Afghans if their details and documentations are in order.

“We are willing to issue visas to the diplomats of all countries including the United States and the United Kingdom,” Sheikh Rashid added.

The minister said that 1,500 people were evacuated from Kabul and 1,480 people reached here via Torkham. “The entire world is lauding Pakistan’s historic role in this crisis,” Sheikh Rashid said. Pakistan is all set to welcome nearly 4,000 Afghan citizens after the country accepted requests by the US and Nato to provide assistance in evacuations from Afghanistan. The US Embassy had requested Pakistan to grant permission for transiting the passengers. It has been asked to allow transit passengers under three categories to help in the evacuation by August 31. The categories include US diplomats, citizens, Afghan nationals and people from other countries. The gravity of the situation in Kabul, where thousands of people await the chance to leave Afghanistan amid fears of a Taliban reprisal, has been compounded by a fast-approaching deadline — August 31.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 Afghan citizens, who supported the US and allied forces during their war with the Taliban, will be given Pakistan’s visa and brought to Karachi before their departure to the US after a month.

The Sindh government has made boarding and lodging arrangements for the Afghan citizens. The flights will start landing in Karachi from today (Saturday).

A high-level meeting was held between officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director General Civil Aviation Authority in Rawalpindi to discuss the evacuation plan. Another important meeting was also held in Karachi to finalise the arrangements for the evacuees.

As many as five flights carrying people from Afghanistan will land in Karachi, sources in the CAA said. The rest of the flights will land in Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar, while Lahore has declined to provide this facility.

The sources said that those who arrive will be transported to the designated places arranged by the Sindh government through buses from the Jinnah Terminal. In Karachi, about 2,000 Afghans and diplomats will arrive from Afghanistan in the next three to four days, reads a letter sent by the Karachi commissioner to the Rangers, IG police, health department secretary and other concerned agencies. The deputy commissioner has been instructed to make security, boarding, transport and other arrangements on an emergency basis at the airport hotel. In Rawalpindi, the district administration has issued orders to vacate hotels and marquees and not take more bookings to accommodate the Afghan people and diplomats. Orders have been given to not book 148 hotels, motels and hostels for at least the next three weeks, while the management of hotels have been informed as well.