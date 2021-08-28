BoP records significant growth in after tax profit

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) recorded significant growth in after tax profit, the bank of Punjab announced financial results for first half of the year 2021, says a press release.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Punjab was held on August 27, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the 1st half of the year ended June 30, 2021.

While reviewing Bank's financial performance for the first six months of the year 2021, Board appreciated the efforts of Bank's management for registering marked improvement in all areas of operations as all key financial indicators remained aligned with Bank's business plan.

During 1st half of year 2021, Bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to Rs13,88 billion as against Rs11.55 billion during 1st half of 2020 registering a growth of 20 percent.

Similarly, non-markup/interest income, excluding gain on securities, increased to Rs2.77 billion as against Rs2.13 billion during 1st half of 2020 showing significant in creased of 30 percent.