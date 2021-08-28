SCCI, UoP to map out mineral deposits jointly

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the National Centre for Excellence in Geology (NCEG), University of Peshawar, have joined hands for joint research and proper mapping out of mineral deposits in KP.

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between SCCI and the centre here at the Chamber’s House on Friday.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sherbaz Bilour and CCEG Director Dr Liaqat Ali signed the agreement, meant to jointly carry out research and development in the mineral sector in the province.

The chamber’s Senior Vice-President Manzoor Elahi, centre’e faculty members Dr Muhammad Hanif, Dr Khalid Latif, Research Assistant Faheem Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

Both the sides would make efforts to attract investment as well as boost this important sector up under a proper mechanism and policy.

Sherbaz Bilour, while speaking on the occasion, said the KP has rich natural mineral resources and has huge potentials to attract direct foreign investment by a properly building mechanism and policy.

He lamented that mineral development was a highly neglected sector that should be prioritized to attract investments.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief said blessed with a variety of rare and precious marble and mineral resources, merged districts offer immense opportunities for domestic and international investors to earn maximum returns in this vital sector.

He pointed out the entire tribal area, especially Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand, Buner, Shangla and Swat districts are rich in world-class marble, granite and other mineral resources.