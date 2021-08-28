PTI govt has failed on all fronts, says QWP leader

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its so-called ‘achievements’ and said it had rather added to the woes of the common people in the last three years.

In a statement, the QWP leader said the government had failed on all fronts as it could not deliver on the election pledges. Highlighting the so-called ‘achievements’ was aimed at fooling the people, he added.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government had pursued flawed foreign, domestic and economic policies due to which the country stood isolated internationally and crippled financially.

“Inflation has gone up. The purchasing power of the people has eroded. Millions were pushed under the poverty line,” he remarked.

He added the Pakistani rupee had weakened against the US dollar while the circular debt had increased. “This government is following the dictation of the International Monetary Fund and this is the main reason the rulers are least bothered about the wellbeing of the poor,” he added.

“There is food inflation. Pakistan saw negative growth. So, where are the achievements?” he asked.

He commented that the PTI rulers were in the habit of telling lies and taking U-turns. “Food prices are lower in India and Bangladesh than Pakistan,” he believed. He said the PTI government had no justification to be complacent. “Not a single house was built. Let alone constructing five million houses. These are political gimmicks,” he noted.

He said the PTI rulers were drawing a rosy picture, but the situation on the ground was vice versa. The people, he added, were mature enough and they could not be deceived through such publicity stunts. “This government is selected. They have no sympathy for the poor,” he maintained.

He added that the government was introducing draconian laws to muzzle the press freedom, which was highly condemnable.

Sikandar Sherpao warned the government against imposing curbs on the media and said it was not in the interest of the country to snatch freedom from journalists.