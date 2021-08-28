Gang of car-lifters busted

MANSEHRA: The police busted an interprovincial gang of car-lifters and seized five stolen vehicles from their possession, police said on Friday.

They said that three car-lifters including Akhtar Ali of Charsadda, Kamran Khan of Battagram and Amanullah of Wazirabad (Punjab) were arrested and produced before the local magistrate, who handed them over to police on three-day physical remand.

He said that gangsters had stolen these vehicles from different parts of the country.

He said a police party led by car lifting unit Saddaqat Nisar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Shahzad Ali seized the stolen goods from different places.