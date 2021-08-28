TMA seals 17 shops in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) sealed 17 shops in Lakki City for not paying rent for the last six years.

TMO Muhammad Yousaf said that the crackdown had been launched against those shopkeepers and marketers for violating the rules of the corporate body.

He said that notices and reminders had been served on those shopkeepers who had not paid rent amounting Rs 18,56,199 to the TMA since 2015, adding, Rs 120,000 had been recovered from some of the shopkeepers.

The team comprising ATS Rehmanullah, Storekeeper Hameedullah Khan, Sanitary Inspector

Fatehullah Khan, Water Inspector Haji Anwar Kamal, Union President Munawwar Khan, Rent Inspector Nisar Khan, Assistant Building Inspector Irfanullah and others took part in the operation.