One-day workshop held at AWKUM

PESHAWAR: A one-day training workshop was jointly organised by Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute (PEPRI) and International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq was the chief guest while Abdul Wajid Rana, program lLeader International Food Policy Research Institute, Zafarullah, district director agriculture Peshawar, Tariq Khan, district director agriculture Nowshera, Asim, district director agriculture Mardan, and officials from USAID and AWKUM were also present.

The resource persons, Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq, Prof Dr Javed, and Prof Dr Farman, said that there was a need to increase the marketing linkages between the agricultural institutions and modern agriculture villages and processing units in the province. They said there should be public partnership for these projects.They said there is a lack of capacity building, adding that a value chain system needs to be created for horticulture.

Pakistan’s population is increasing rapidly and in order to meet the food needs, it is necessary to refer agriculture at the university level to PhD and M.Phil students and responsibilities should be given to the students as a project regarding agriculture.