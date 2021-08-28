Minister says PTI serving people without discrimination

By Mohammad Riaz Mayar

MARDAN: Minister for Food Atif Khan on Friday said the government was striving to provide relief to the people.

He was addressing a gathering here, where scores of workers from various political parties in provincial assembly constituency PK-51 announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI lawmakers Zahir Shah Toru and Tufail Anjum also attended the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Khan welcomed the new entrants into the party and said that in the past the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were deceived in the name of Islam and Pakhtun nationalism.

He added the PTI believed in serving the people irrespective of their political affiliation. He said his party was fighting corruption and working for the uplift of the country.

The minister said no effort would be spared to provide relief to the people. He alleged that the past rulers embezzled the funds meant for executing development work and promoted vested interest.

“The PTI government has stopped the corrupt practices,” he claimed.

The minister said the PTI would win the next election on the basis of its performance. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had zero tolerance for corruption and had even sacked ministers of his own party on graft charges.