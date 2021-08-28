The PTI government’s three years in power have been a mixed bag of achievements and failures. Though PM Imran Khan has proudly presented the achievements of his coalition government, his dream of helping the country stand on its feet appears to be a far cry for the time being. Neither has Pakistan been able to achieve the dignity that – according to the PM – the country had lost during the rule of previous governments. The same applies to the low level of progress and an elusive self-sustainment. Presenting his three-year performance report at a well-attended and heavy-on-the-optics event, the PM talked about the numerous inherited challenges that the country faced when he assumed power. There may be some truth in this, but the fact is that all governments that come to power inherit such challenges.

Financial instability is perhaps the most troubling issue that the PTI government has not been able to tackle to a successful degree. The same applies to other indicators such as education, health, and livelihood opportunities. The level of poverty is another challenge that has been spiraling out of control. One of the achievements that the current government has been highlighting is its ability to tackle the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, which the government claims is thanks to its ‘smart lockdown’ policy. The opposition parties have criticized the government and expressed their reservations about the report that the government has released. The opposition has highlighted the real issue of skyrocketing inflation that has created hardship for ordinary citizens across Pakistan. They have also decried increasing poverty levels in the country as well as increased unemployment.

Talking in concrete terms, Pakistan’s overall budget deficit has risen to over Rs3.4 trillion, equivalent to over seven percent of the GDP in the last fiscal year. Primary deficit also stands at over Rs653 billion – 1.4 percent of GDP. All this shows an overall lackluster performance on the economic and financial fronts. In the education sector, the SNC has come under severe criticism for both its vague nature as well as the complicated impacts it may have if implemented in the full. One of the PTI’s achievements has been its focus on conservation of the environment. This is certainly something worth appreciating. However, rather than celebrating half-baked achievements, perhaps it would be better if the government were to focus on some major challenges that the country is facing – especially on the economic front.