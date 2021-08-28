Lib Dem calls for probe into Afghan pullout

LONDON: The Liberal Democrats are calling for an immediate inquiry into the withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan.

The party’s leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, said “serious questions” need to be asked to determine who in government “is to blame for what has turned into an unmitigated disaster”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday morning that the evacuation has entered its final hours, as the August 31 deadline set by the US approaches.

Sir Ed said: “As the last UK flight leaves Kabul, it’s alarmingly clear that our withdrawal from Afghanistan will go down in history as one of the worst UK foreign policy disasters.

“With thousands of Afghans who supported us now trapped under the brutal Taliban regime, serious questions need to be answered about why things turned out the way they did and what could’ve been done differently.

“Why did we wait so long to start evacuating interpreters? Why did the Foreign Secretary go on holiday as the Taliban advance began? And how did UK intelligence get the situation so badly wrong?

“We need a short inquiry now to answer these questions and determine the facts. Only then can ministers be held accountable for their fateful decisions which have resulted in thousands being left fearing for their lives...”