Clots risk after jab ‘far lower’ than with Covid

LONDON: The vast majority of people will be “absolutely fine” after their coronavirus vaccine, one of the lead authors of research showing the increased risk of blood clots after a jab is much lower than with Covid-19 has said.

The findings of what is believed to be the largest study on vaccine side effects to date came a day after an inquest heard that an award-winning BBC radio presenter died due to complications of the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Lisa Shaw died aged 44 in May, just over three weeks after she had her first dose.

Vaccines are estimated to have now prevented more than 100,000 deaths, according to the latest information from Public Health England. Researchers said their work is the first to compare the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines with risks from Covid-19 on such a large scale.

The new research looked at more than 29 million people aged 16 or older who had a first dose of either vaccine in England between December and April.

Their findings suggest the risk of thrombocytopenia, a condition where the patient has a low count of cells, known as platelets, that help the blood clot, in someone with coronavirus is almost nine times higher than in someone who has had one dose of the AstraZeneca jab.

Professor Aziz Sheikh, one of those involved in the study, said the increased risk of thrombocytopenia seen in their work is similar to other commonly used vaccines in the UK, such as the flu jab.

They estimated that in 10 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab, there would be 107 additional cases of thrombocytopenia in the 28 days post-vaccination, compared with 934 in people with the virus.

The scientists found an association between those vaccinated with the Pfizer jab and an increased risk of stroke, but the risk was more than 10 times greater in those with the virus.

There were an estimated 143 extra cases of ischaemic stroke per 10 million people with Pfizer, compared with 1,699 cases in those with Covid-19.

The paper, published in The BMJ, said that per 10 million people jabbed with AstraZeneca, there were an estimated seven additional cases of CVST, while there were 20 in people with Covid-19.