Taliban should be engaged by world community, says Moeed

LONDON: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said Pakistan has been constantly talking about an inclusive political settlement and stability in Afghanistan for which the ground reality must now be acknowledged and the Taliban engaged by the international community.

According to a statement, he interacted virtually on Thursday with a wide spectrum of British leadership on the situation in Afghanistan, and the way forward. The event—hosted by the think tank Policy Exchange—provided an opportunity to respond to questions posed by the parliamentarians and address their queries.

Those who participated in the discussion included Lord Salisbury; Lord Dawson; MP Tobias Elwood, Chair of the Commons Defence Committee; MP Tom Tugendhat, Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as MPs Nusrat Ghani and Khalid Mahmood.

Contextualising the war in Afghanistan, Dr Yusuf highlighted that Pakistan had been a victim of the war, having suffered 80,000 casualties, incurred economic losses of $150 billion and faced two million internally displaced people.

Pakistan was also the only country that had been honest and forthright about the ground reality all along, he said while stressing that there was no military solution to the conflict. He added the dispensation in Kabul needed to be broad-based, adding the Afghan National Army may not prove durable.

“Regrettably, Pakistan’s advice was never heeded. While Pakistan played its role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table, it was never made part of the parleys. The desired course of action would have been to put in place a political settlement before the withdrawal. However, the way things have transpired it has ended up in capitulation, the responsibility for which could not be laid at Pakistan’s doorstep in any way,” the national security adviser said.

“Even now, Pakistan is doing all it could to assist the international community in evacuation plans. Pakistan has so far evacuated over 7,000 nationals from 18 countries. Pakistan International Airlines diverted flights from its domestic operations to Kabul airport, and flown over 500 out,” he added.

Dr Yusuf warned that if the international community were to repeat the mistakes of the 1990’s, when Afghanistan and Pakistan were abandoned, and Pakistan was sanctioned after having been a frontline ally for a decade, the outcome would be no different. “It is disappointing to see concerns being expressed only for Afghans who had worked with the international community while ignoring the plight of the ordinary Afghans, who would continue to remain in need of economic and humanitarian assistance. They also deserve attention,” he added.

He further said it was the west that enjoyed leverage over Taliban more than Pakistan in terms of extending aid, and de jure recognition. “The need of the hour for the international community is to remain constructively engaged and to use its leverage in a coordinated manner to influence Taliban’s policy,” he said.

Pakistan’s hope and effort was that the dispensation in Kabul would be inclusive and broad-based; human rights including women rights would be respected; and that Afghan soil will be not be used against other countries, he added.

The national security adviser said it was presumptuous to believe that a mass exodus of refugees was imminent.

“The effort at this juncture should be to avoid such an eventuality through continued economic and political engagement. Pakistan on its part is already doing more than its capacity, and could not be expected to absorb massive influx of refugees, which is a joint responsibility of the entire international community,” he added. Dr Yusuf further stressed that it was high time Pakistan’s positive role be acknowledged, and the temptation to pressure Pakistan to endlessly “do more” be shunned. “Pakistan has already done much.”