Govt seeking to woo expat professionals back, says Imran

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was introducing reforms and incentives to attract investment of overseas Pakistanis and mentioned his desire to woo top expatriate professionals to return to the country.

“We have to create an environment and give incentives so that top professionals return to Pakistan,” Khan said at the launch of the central bank’s Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, which allows expats to acquire property in Pakistan through their Roshan Digital Account, at a ceremony here.

“Pakistan could greatly benefit from investment potential of expatriate community and from their technical skills, professionalism and expertise,” he added.

Since his cricketing days, he said he interacted with overseas Pakistanis — whom he has frequently described as “the biggest asset of the country — but their potential was not fully utilised, he remarked.

Khan said the nine million overseas Pakistanis “have as much money as the total GDP of Pakistan”. He said corruption was the biggest hurdle in attracting the investment of expatriates.

Governments in the past did not focus on the welfare of these Pakistanis, he said. Khan said Pakistanis want to build their homes in Pakistan but the “land mafia is a nuisance for them as illegally occupies their plots of land”.

Under the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, he said, banks will guarantee the plots purchased by overseas Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan had substantially improved its ranking among countries in the area of ease of doing businesses. He was hopeful that current account deficit gap would be filled by the investments made by overseas Pakistanis. He said sustainable economic growth would be achieved with the money invested by the expatriates. “We are reforming the system to bring in investment of the overseas Pakistanis.” The Prime Minister gave away awards to top three performing banks including Bank Alfalah, Habib Bank and Meezan Bank for attracting investment of overseas Pakistanis.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir and high level government functionaries attended the event.