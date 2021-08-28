‘Comprehensive plans’ in place for sustainable growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Friday the government had put in place comprehensive plans focusing on 14 special sectors of the economy to ensure planned and sustainable economic growth in the country.

Addressing a news conference here, the minister said it was after 1972 that such a strategy was being presented by the government under which short, medium and long-term plans were being devised by working groups with the consultation of stakeholders, and their implementation would be monitored.

The minister said from September the performance in these 14 sectors would be monitored and Prime Minister Imran Khan would be given briefing about the execution of the plans every month. “Hence, the plans do not only focus on devising strategies but also on ensuring their implementation, which is unprecedented,” he added.

Tarin said there were growth cycles of four to five years, but the country could not sustain it due to inconsistency, hence this strategy was aimed at bringing stability and sustainability in economic policies and performances. “Making this comprehensive plan is the organised way of moving forward as being practiced in developed countries,” he added.

The minister said if there was no plan, everyone would be going in their own direction, thus leading the country to nowhere, so these short, medium and long term plans had been devised with the help of all stakeholders to move in right direction.

Tarin said economic experts of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics would be helping different ministries to implement the plan, adding there was no need to have fresh inductions in the ministry. He said Economic Reform Unit at the Ministry of Finance would be facilitating these activities.

Talking about the performance of economy, the minister said the economic indicators were showing positive results, as Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey indicated that the overall BCI had increased by 59 per cent, adding textile exports also went up by 17 per cent, and the country was now exporting mobile phones.