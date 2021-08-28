Three-year performance: ‘PTI govt tackled challenges with success’

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak said on Friday that the three year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was exemplary under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the country was put on the path to progress despite the coronavirus pandemic and unfavorable economic conditions.

He said the opposition parties were not happy over the reforms process and the steps being taken by the prime minister to check the corrupt practices of the past rulers. The federal defense minister said the opposition parties were raising hue and cry after the PTI government launched the crusade against corruption. He said the opposition parties launched the agitation to avoid facing accountability over the corrupt practices.

He said the PTI would complete its five-year term and would win the next general election with the support of the people and form the government.

Pervez Khattak said the economy was in shambles when the PTI formed the government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a competent team of economic experts, who steered the country out of the prevailing mess. The PTI government stabilized the economy and took steps to create jobs for the people, who were satisfied with the performance of the rulers.