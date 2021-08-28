Vote-selling accusations: Ex-minister hopeful of justice

CHARSADDA: Former law minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, who had to tender his resignation after he was seen in a leaked video, said the inquiry committee had completed its investigation and he would be declared innocent.

He had been accused of selling his vote in the 2018 Senate election after he was seen in a video allegedly receiving money.

Talking to reporters here, he recalled it was his moral obligation to offer his resignation to clear his name when the video surfaced. He said at the time he had called Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to step down as law minister, but he (chief minister) prevented him from doing so until the situation became clearer.

The former minister said he made four calls to the chief minister to offer his resignation and had to visit the Chief Minister’s House to convince Mahmood Khan to allow him to resign from the cabinet.

He claimed that he was innocent and some elements were conspiring against him to tarnish his reputation. Sultan Mohammad Khan said he appeared before the inquiry committee comprising federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Shahzad Akbar to present evidence about his innocence.

He said the inquiry committee had completed its work and it would soon present its report. He hoped he would be cleared by the probe.

The former minister said he launched several uplift projects for Charsadda that included a medical collection, flyovers and protection walls near rivers and parks.