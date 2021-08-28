NHA holds ‘E-Kutcheri’

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha held ‘E-Kutcheri’ at head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions raised by the people all over the country, says a press release.

In his opening remarks, NHA chairman said, “We are committed to provide better services to the travellers on motorways and national highways throughout the country.” He said, “Effective mutual coordination will pave the way for timely realisation of NHA schemes.”

Giving answers to the questions placed by the people, he said, upgradation and dualisation of Balkasar-Mianwali Road and Rajanpur - Kashmore Road will be started soon. He hoped that work on the Layyah -Taunsa project will be started in October this year. It is delayed due to weather circumstances. He said, we are waiting for permission to commence work on Hyderabad- Sukkur Motorway from the Planning Commission and it will start soon. We are in process of land acquisition to build Chitral- Shandur Road.

He further said, “Development work on National Highway Authority housing scheme has been started. Talking about overloading, he said, we will take up this issue to Motorway Police. The National Highway Authority is planting trees along motorways and national highways across the country. He said, keeping highways and motorways in good condition stands among our priorities. He said that removal of encroachments is imperative to ensure smooth flow of Traffic.

NHA is committed to provide a safe, modern and efficient transportation system in the country to meet growing economic requirements, he added.”