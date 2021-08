Ali, Shamel win Afeef Trophy doubles title

KARACHI: Ali Mansoor and Shamel Tajamul won the men's doubles title at 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy at Beach View Club here on Friday.

In the final, they defeated the pair of Mustafa Burny and Ahsan Siddiq 8-6.

Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad overpowered Ashar Mir 6-3, 5-7, 13-11 in men’s singles semi-final.

In juniors 17 singles semi-final, Yousuf Haleem beat Kashan Tariq 6-2, 6-3.

In under-15 boys singles semi-final, Muzammil Bhand from Hyderabad thrashed Imdad Ali 4-0, 4-0 and Yousuf Haleem smashed Kashan Tariq 4-1, 4-1.

In under-13 singles semi-final, Muzammil Bhand won against Taimoor Ansari 4-2, 4-0.

In under-11 singles semi-final, Hadi Mehmood beat Rashid Bachani from Hyderabad 4-2, 4-2.