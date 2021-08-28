Jawed to attend Asian, world bodies’ AGMs next month

KARACHI: Jawed Karim, having been elected unopposed as the President of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) for next four years, will be representing the country for the first time at the continental as well as the global body of cue sports next month.

According to the information shared by the PBSA media department here on Friday, Jawed Karim will be attending the annual general meetings (AGM) of the Asian Confederation of Biliards Sports (ACBS) as well as the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF), scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, on September 16 and 17, respectively.

The AGMs will be taking place on the sidelines of the ACBS 36th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2021 and the IBSF Qatar 6-Red Snooker World Cup 2021 being hosted by the Qatar Billiards & Snooker Association (QBSA).