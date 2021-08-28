PSB ExCo stresses checks and balances in sports

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee on Friday agreed that there should be a proper sports mechanism with checks and balances and no one should be above the law.

In the meeting chaired by the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad on Friday, according to sources, it was agreed that there should be a proper system which could ensure across the board accountability of the key actors which run sports in the country.

It was stressed that there should be some regulations and discipline in the system and the tenure-restriction clause must be followed by the actors playing key role in the sports machinery of the country.

It was also agreed that the Board would play its key role in the athletes’ development and a sea change would be seen in Pakistan’s performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sources said that the Board decided to provide every kind of facilities to the budding athletes and the next Olympics medals hopefuls and would start working on this project very soon.

The committee also put gave thumbs up for the proposed sports policy on which the government has been working for the last few months.

According to sources the National Sports Policy is in its final stage and will soon be put before the cabinet for approval.

The NOC has already highlighted its drawbacks which according to it violate international rules and regulations and the Olympic Charter.

In the meeting restructruing of PSB, mismanagement during Olympics, and the routine issues of the board employees were also discussed. It was also stressed that key actors of Pakistan sports should avoid blame game.