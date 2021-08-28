Sports Department Punjab, LCWU sign MoU

LAHORE: Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Lahore College for Women University signed an MoU for the promotion of sports on Thursday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Vice-Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Bushra Mirza signed the MoU. Additional Secretary Sports Maria Tariq and Deputy Secretary Admin Ashraf Gujjar were also present on this occasion.

Rabbani said on the occasion, “We can build a healthy society by promoting sports culture among the young generation. Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is providing modern sports facilities to female players belonging to all sports disciplines.”