PSB Deputy DG’s office sealed

ISLAMABAD: The office of the Deputy Director General (admin) Mansoor Khan has been sealed by the administration of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Mansoor has already moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to what he called depriving him from his genuine right of promotion.

The IHC has barred the PSB administration against taking any adverse action against him however a couple of days back his office adjacent to the PSB Director General office was sealed during his absence. Mansoor these days is on medical leave.

When Mansoor was approached, he said since he was on medical leave, such a decision was meant to give him mental torture.

“I am already not feeling well and currently under treatment. My office was only sealed to put me and family under mental torture and pressure. I have all the right to seek justice from the court of law.”

Despite many phone calls, PSB Director Media Shahidul Islam was not available for his comments.

Independent sources, however, said that a letter was circulated a couple of days after sealing the office, mentioning that renovation work for South Asian Games is under way.

It is worth mentioning here that this time Islamabad is not a host city of the Games as the 14th edition of the Games will be staged in populous cities of Punjab in March 2023.