Ahmad’s double helps WAPDA record third successive win

KARACHI: Ahmad Faheem’s double enabled former four-time champions WAPDA to record their third successive win when they defeated Navy 2-0 in their fourth round fixture of the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Thursday night.

WAPDA opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Ahmed. At half time, WAPDA were leading 1-0.

Faheem converted a penalty in the 86th minute to make it 2-0.

WAPDA head coach Tanvir Ahmed was happy with the outcome. “It’s good to record third straight win,” Tanvir told ‘The News’ from Multan.

“We won initial two games against tough teams of SSGC and PAF which helped us a lot as the morale of the players is very high,” said Tanvir, a former international defender.

“You know I have a policy of rotation. We have mostly a young lot and I try to rotate the players in every game and plan according to the strength and so far it’s working,” he said.

“Our DG sports has given me full authority to build a young lot and the results so far are encouraging,” the coach said. “But it’s a long season and nothing definite can be seen at this stage. If we finish the Multan round on a high note then certainly it will help us in the next rounds where we will have enough time to achieve our target,” Tanvir said.

The win took WAPDA to nine points at the summit.