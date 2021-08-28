Babar pads up for free education

KARACHI: Pakistani captain Babar Azam has become another cricketer to come forward for providing free education in Pakistan.

He has joined hands with Noon Academy as its brand ambassador to help it in its mission of providing free education.

He joins a list of growing cricketing and non-cricketing stars and teachers who have already invested in Noon Academy, which is one of the largest EdTech firms offering local curriculum for grades K-12.

“I am delighted to be fulfilling Noon’s mission as its resolve matches with my personal vision to work for the betterment of the future generations,” said Babar.