Top seed Tayyab makes winning start

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Tayyab Aslam got off to a winning start in the $12,000 PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship as the top seed got the better of Bilal Zakir in straight games.

Tayyab took just 16 minutes to dispose of Bilal at the Mushaf Squash Complex on the opening day on Friday.

Tayyab won 11-5, 11-2, 11-8 to make it to the second round. He will now take on Haris Qasim who surprised Ahsan Ayaz 6-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5 following an exciting 41-minute battle. After losing first two of the three games, Haris came back strongly to beat experienced Ahsan.

Results: Tayyab Aslam (Pak) bt Bilal Zakir (Pak) 11-5, 11-2, 11-8; Haris Qasim (Pak) bt Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) 6-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5; Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt M Abdul Qadir (Pak) 9-11,11-2, 11-8, 11-7; Farhan Mehboob (Pak) bt Zeeshan Khan (Swe) 11-8,11-5,11-6; Zahir Shah (Pak) bt Asad Ullah Khan (Pak) 12-10, 11-7, 11-5; Hamza Sharif (Pak) bt Waqas Mehboob (Pak) 11-8, 11-9 (Retd); Muhammad Ashab Irfan (Pak) bt Saeed Abdul 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; Amaad Fareed (Pak) bt Zeeshan Zeb (Pak) 11-5, 13-11, 11-7; Nasir Iqbal (Pak) bt Muhammad Hamza Khan 11-3, 11-8, 11-2; Darosham Khan (Can) bt Haseeb Taj (Pak) by 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Salman Saleem (Pak) bt Ali Bukhari (Pak) 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 11-4; Farhan Zaman (Pak) bt Faraz Muhammad (Pak) 11-8, 11-2, 11-7; Israr Ahmad (Pak) bt Muhammad Farhan (Pak) 11-1, 11-1, 11-8; Noor Zaman (Pak) bt Khushal Riaz Khan (Pak) by 11-8, 11-5, 11-5; Waqar Mehboob (Pak) bt Naveed Rehman (Pak) 11-8, 11-4, 11-7; Asim Khan (Pak) bt Faizan Khan (Pak) by 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.