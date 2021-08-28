PCB to elect its 36th chairman on Sept 13

ISLAMABAD: On the instruction of Prime Minister House, the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has finally issued a notification for the nomination of Ramiz Raja, who replaced Ehsan Mani, and Asad Ali Khan (for second term) on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG).

“In exercise of the powers conferred in para 12 (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board, 2019, the prime minister in the capacity of patron PCB has been pleased to nominate Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja as members of the Board of Governors, PCB with immediate effect. The tenure of the members shall be for a period of three years.”

Ramiz thus emerged as the only contender for the post of chairman PCB for the elections to be held on September 13.

PCB Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors on September 13 at 11am in Lahore to elect the 36th PCB chairman.

The election commissioner made the decision in his first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon, in which he also directed that notices of the special meeting be issued to the BoG members.

Earlier on Friday morning, PCB patron Imran Khan had nominated Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers.

The other five members on the BoG are Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed and Javed Qureshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB chief executive).