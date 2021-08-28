Three journalists held, radio station shut in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan: Security officials briefly detained three journalists in South Sudan and shut down their radio station on Friday in connection with a demonstration planned by activists next week, a rights group and a media union said.

A coalition of civil society groups has urged citizens to hold nationwide protests on Monday, in defiance of the authorities, and called on the country's leadership to step down.Security officials stormed the compound of Jonglei FM, an independent radio station in eastern Jonglei state, and took three senior journalists, into custody, before confiscating their phones and closing down their operations, the head of a local rights group told.