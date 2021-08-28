Nine killed after explosion at ammunition depot in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan: A series of violent blasts at an ammunition depot in Kazakhstan have killed at least nine people and injured dozens of others, emergency officials said on Friday.

A fire broke out at the compound in the southern region of Jambyl on Thursday evening causing an "explosion of unidentified objects", the Kazakh defence ministry said in a statement. At least four other people remain missing after the blasts, while more than 80 people were injured. Several nearby villages were evacuated, according to the regional governor.

According to the Kazakh Defence Ministry, a fire at the Soviet-era depot spread quickly to the ammunition, causing several detonations. A video shared on Telegram showed a column of smoke rising from a fire amidst trees before a powerful explosion erupted.

"The explosions have stopped but the fire is still going on," the ministry said on Friday, adding that the blast occurred at a military unit warehouse where "engineering ammunition" was stored.