Tom Cruise unveils ‘most dangerous stunt’

LAS VEGAS: Tom Cruise sealed his reputation for performing his own dangerous stunts as "Mission Impossible" footage of him riding a motorbike off a treacherous cliff stunned movie theatre bosses at their annual convention late on Thursday.

Paramount used its slot on the final day of CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas to present clips from its upcoming features "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Top Gun: Maverick," with the two films’ star Cruise appearing remotely via video. "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted," said Cruise, introducing the stunt.