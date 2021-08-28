Health cards

The government of Pakistan launched a government health insurance scheme last year. Under this facility, people who are earning less than $2 a day will be issued a health card which will enable them to have access to free medical treatment. One thinks that the income criterion of less than $2 per day is strange. In many developed countries, free healthcare services are available to every citizen without discrimination. The government should develop a countrywide health insurance programme so that every individual can be benefitted.

Aziz Ur Rahman

Lahore