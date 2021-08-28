Horrific crime

This year’s August 14 marked the 74th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence. The celebrations, however, took an ugly turn when a woman was assaulted by 400 men at Minar-e-Pakistan. The culprits must face harsh punishment. It was shocking to learn that the police couldn’t reach there on time to save the woman. Also, the park’s administration should be held responsible for its negligence. Almost two weeks have passed and the police haven’t completed its investigations. The PTI government must introduce police reforms to strengthen the institution. The incumbent government has the latest technology equipment, but it is unable to apprehend culprits.

Over the years, our public places have become so unsafe that we now ask our women and girls to avoid going to crowded places/areas. The authorities should consider installing bells or other such objects in public places so that any person can ring them in case they see that a woman is in trouble. Undoubtedly, the entire nation is shocked after learning what happened at Minar-e-Pakistan. We are praying for the woman who had to face this brutal assault.

Hamza Malick

Lahore