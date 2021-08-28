True picture

It is true that Pakistan’s economic growth is four percent. The number is impressive, given the fact that the country is in the middle of a global Covid-19 pandemic. However, the effects of this growth haven’t been enjoyed by people. We are still unable to meet the challenges created by rising inflation. Our salaries are stuck in reverse. How are we going to survive the coming years? It is true that the PTI government is facing economic challenges. However, people deserve to have some relief. Over the years, meeting household expenses have become an uphill task. From education expenses to utility bills, everything is getting out of control.

The government has to realise that people’s purchasing power is weakening. It has to take relevant steps to deal with these challenges in an efficient manner.

Rahimullah

Turbat