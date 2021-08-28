Long queues

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office in the Barikot tehsil in Swat always has big queues in front of the main gate. Men and women, including the elderly, wait under the scorching sun for their turn.

It is unfortunate that the office has no seating arrangement (and toilet facility) for people. At these places where the number of visitors is quite high, the authorities should have considered setting up a cafeteria too. The relevant department should look into this issue and ensure that Nadra has all these facilities available for people. The institution is generating a handsome amount of revenue; the authorities must work towards improving these centres.

Nauman Khan

Swat