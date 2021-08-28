Education for all

Pakistan is a developing country and has a dismal literacy rate of approximately 58 percent. The authorities need to take steps to improve the performance of the education sector. One of the main reasons for illiteracy in Pakistan is high levels of poverty. People don’t have money to provide food to their children; they’re also unable to pay for their children’s education expenses. Private schools which offer high-quality education are expensive. On the other hand, the quality of education at government schools is quite unsatisfactory.

In order to tackle the issue of a low literacy rate, the government has to introduce reforms in the education sector.

Laiba Arshad

Lahore