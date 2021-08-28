Rupee ends higher

KARACHI: The rupee closed stronger for the second straight session on Friday as an increase in dollar inflows from exports outpaced importer demand.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 165.62 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 165.81.

“There was a demand from importers, but dollar inflows from export proceeds helped the local unit appreciate,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“The currency opened weaker and traded as low as 166 per dollar. However, an improvement in the supply of dollar drove the rupee up during the second session,” he added.

Dealers expect the rupee to stabilise at the current levels. However, it may come under pressure again if imports remain on the higher side.

The future course of the rupee will depend on the position of the remittances. If remittance inflows stayed robust, it will help keep the rupee stable against the dollar, according to dealers.

The government sees increasing global commodity prices, higher import bill, and the current account deficit as key risks to the country's macroeconomic outlook.

Government’s officials expect the current account deficit to go up as imports increase. The upward trend in international commodity prices strengthens expectations for an acceleration in inflation in the coming months.

The rupee closed at 166.30 versus the greenback in the open market. It ended at 166.40 in the previous session.