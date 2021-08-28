Dawood asks phone makers to meet $1bln export target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce and Investment Razzak Dawood met mobile phone makers and exporters on Friday and urged them to meet the $1 billion export target in line with opportunities and incentives provided by the federal government.

Dawood, in his meeting with Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) and other leading manufacturers and assemblers of mobile phones, said the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, 2020 gave additional incentives to spur localisation for creating the much needed job opportunities.

Participants included Ministry of Commerce additional secretary and Engineering Development Board (EDB) chairman as well.

He reiterated the importance given by the government to the “Make in Pakistan” led economic growth.

To achieve this end, he said that not only was the tariff structure rationalised, but differentials were created between completely Built Up Unit (CBU) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits.

Pointing out the incentives given to the exporters through Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021, the adviser stressed the need to scale up the production capacity so that exportable surpluses could be generated. “The companies should also share their investment plans so that procedural hindrance, if any, could instantly be addressed,” he added. “Mobile exports should meet the target of $1 billion in line with the incentives given by the government,” he reminded.