Indus Motor’s profit surges as auto sales rebound from pandemic lows

KARACHI: Auto maker Indus Motor Company Limited on Friday reported a 152 percent jump in full-year net profit on a rebound in car sales from pandemic lows, recovery in volumes and aided by higher other income.

The leading auto manufacturer unveiled a forecast-beating annual profit Rs12.82 billion for the year ended June 30 in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs36.50/share, which is in an addition to the already paid interim cash dividend of Rs67/share, making the annual dividend for the year Rs103.5/share.

KASB Research in a market note said the auto maker's earnings are "eight percent higher than street estimates".

"The deviance was noted on account of better-than-expected margins and we think currency appreciation and rationalization of freight rates as major influencers for the margins."

Ali Asghar Jamali, Indus Motor's chief executive said the company has had a very good year despite the frequent challenges arising owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

"The decrease in duties and taxes (federal excise duty and additional custom duty) resulted in reduction in prices of vehicles in July 2021, which will eventually boost the industry to continue positive momentum," Jamali said.

The company posted net sales revenue of Rs179.2 billion, a 108 percent increase compared to Rs86.2 billion last year, while profit before tax increased by 150 percent to Rs18.2 billion. Earnings per share remained at Rs163.21.

"During the year sales volume of CKD (Completely Built-Up) and CBU (Completely Knocked Down) vehicles increased by 100 percent to 57,731 units as against 28,837 units sold last year," the company said in a statement. "Consequential to increased demand, the company produced 59,187 units for the year, as compared to 28,519 units produced in the same period last year."

It said the increase in turnover and profitability for the year was mainly due to higher CKD and CBU volumes, primarily due to improved economic conditions and healthy demand generated on account of launch of the facelift models of Corolla, Hilux and Fortuner along with wider acceptance of Toyota Yaris.

"The profitability also increased on account of increase in other income mainly due to return on placements on account of improved fund position of the company."

PIAC’s half-year loss narrows on lower costs

Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) on Friday narrowed its losses in the first half of the financial year as the national flag carrier cut administrative and financial costs to trim impact of a drop in revenue.

The airlines in a bourse filing reported Rs25 billion losses in the first six months of 2021, down from a loss of Rs36.53 billion in the same period previous year.

Losses per share came in at Rs4.78, compared with losses of Rs6.98 last year for the ‘A’ class ordinary share of Rs10 each. For ‘B’ class ordinary share of Rs5 each loss per share came in at Rs2.39 against Rs3.49 same period last year.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company reported losses of Rs17.49 billion from Rs19.62 billion same period last year.

The company said its revenue for the half-year fell to Rs27.64 billion, compared with Rs51.47 billion a year earlier.

The cost of services fell to Rs36.84 billion, compared with Rs55.70 billion last year.

Analysts said the airline's revenue fell 46 percent in January to June period of 2021, still the losses in the first six months declined by 31 percent.

Cut in distribution, administrative costs and finance costs help cut losses

"Financing cost in six months to June 30, 2021 fell 25 percent to Rs12.748 billion that slowed daily cash burn of the company," an analyst said.

Last year the airline had rolled out voluntary redundancy scheme to reduce costs, particularly since the impact of the pandemic, as well as the fallout from a fake pilot credentials scandal.

PIA was hit by the scandal in 2020 when pilots were found to hold dubious licences, prompting a number of countries to ban PIA from operating flights in their jurisdictions. The airline was banned from flying to the European Union for six months over safety compliance concerns under a ban still in place.

Correction

The profit numbers in headline of a news, "Shell posts Rs21.15 billion profit" published on August 26 in The News International was incorrect. The correct net profit was Rs2.150 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2021.