Qatar’s medical aid for combating Covid-19 arrives in Capital

ISLAMABAD: A shipment of medical aid for combating COVID-19 has been received here from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFD), including 50 oxygen machines and medicines. The shipments were received by officials from the medical wing of Pakistan Army at the airport Thursday. According to Qatar embassy, it is the first batch and more shipments of medical aid have been scheduled. Qatari ambassador said Qatar is engaged in working to fortify its domestic situation and protecting it from the pandemic.