Delay in LB elections: ECP committee to ponder minimising provinces role

ISLAMABAD: Irked by indifferent attitude of provincial governments towards the Election Commission of Pakistan and perpetual postponement of local bodies’ elections on various grounds, the ECP has formed a committee to furnish recommendations on timely and effective dispensation of its responsibilities.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The proposed committee will be headed by the special secretary Election Commission, and its members including DG Law, and senior officers of the Election Commission.

It has also been tasked to evaluate the feasibility of entrusting the responsibility of holding LB elections on provincial governments, in case, their involvement is indispensable for holding the elections. The committee will also deliberate upon host of issues, including constitutional and legal responsibilities of the Election Commission to ensure the arrangement of local bodies elections, commission’s dependence on federal and provincial governments and factors for the delay in LB polls.

It will also suggest a proposed a legislation to the federal government to reduce the Election Commission's reliance on provincial governments for holding local bodies elections

In contrast, if the committee concludes that the provinces’ involvement could not be curtailed, it will make recommendations to entrust the responsibility of holding LB elections to the provinces. It will deliberate upon these issues and submit its recommendations to the Election Commission.