CM for measures against women harassment

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed effective measures to stop harassment of women, adding that a comprehensive action plan be devised to stop such incidents.

In a statement on Thursday, the CM expressed concern over such occurrences and asked the police to take strict legal action against the accused. The DPOs and RPOs should ensure elimination of such incidents and indiscriminate action be taken against the criminals, he added. The government is answerable to people and the anti-social elements cannot be allowed to ruin the lives of others; the CM emphasised and ordered to send a report to his office about the actions taken against such miscreants.